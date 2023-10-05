Dick Butkus, fearsome Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker, dies at 80

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80.

According to a statement released by the team, Butkus’ family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California.

Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind.

He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL’s top 100 players.

Playing off his tough-guy image, Butkus later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
Woman identified in Rockford fatal crash
Rockford house explosion
House explodes in Rockford early Wednesday morning
A Beloit boy is recovering after falling into his hole on Monday, Oct. 2, in the 1100 block of...
Beloit boy falls into unmarked utility hole
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
Aaron joined Conor with pumpkin grower, Theresa Miller
Autumn On Parade comes to Oregon
Winnebago Bomb squad always ready
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL...
Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at 80