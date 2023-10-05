Byron City Council reinstates Oct. 31 trick or treat hours
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - City council members vote Wednesday to reinstate Halloween trick or treat hours after backlash from residents.
The council shared the announcement Thursday via social media:
Mayor John Rickard told 23 News that the decision to change the date was made after taking into consideration that Halloween feel on a school night.
The council originally changed the date of trick or treating in Byron to Oct. 29.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.