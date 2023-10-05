Byron City Council reinstates Oct. 31 trick or treat hours

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - City council members vote Wednesday to reinstate Halloween trick or treat hours after backlash from residents.

The council shared the announcement Thursday via social media:

Mayor John Rickard told 23 News that the decision to change the date was made after taking into consideration that Halloween feel on a school night.

The council originally changed the date of trick or treating in Byron to Oct. 29.

