Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at 80

MALIBU, Calif. (WIFR) - According to reports from TMZ, Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus has died at 80.

Butkus is remembered as one of the greatest players in NFL History. After being born and raised on Chicago’s Southside, Butkus went to the University of Illinois to play center and linebacker for the football team.

Butkus loaded up on awards from 1962 to 1964 while he was with the Fighting Illini, Including All-American honors in 1963 and 1964, the 1963 Big Ten MVP award, and was the 1964 UPI lineman of the year. The Chicago native is one of just two players in Illinois football history to have their number retired, as Butkus’ #50 and Red Grange’s #77 are both retired. The University also erected a statue of Butkus outside Memorial Stadium in 2017.

In 1965, the Bears took Butkus in the first round of the NFL Draft, and the Denver Broncos drafted Butkus in the second round of the AFL Draft and Butkus ultimately decided to play in Chicago.

In his eight years as a Bear, Butkus became perhaps the greatest player in team history. Butkus would end his pro career with two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards (1969, 1970), five first-team All-Pro honors, three second-team All-Pro awards, and eight Pro Bowl selections. The Chicago native would has his #51 retired by the Bears in 1994, his jersey was retired alongside Bears RB Gale Sayers’ #40 at the same ceremony. Additionally, the NFL put Butkus on the All-1960s team, the All-1970s team, and the NFL’s 75th and 100th anniversary teams.

Following his playing days, Butkus was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

