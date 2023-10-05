Autumn On Parade festival comes to Oregon

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - The 52nd Autumn On Parade comes to Oregon this weekend. The 2023 festival offers a variety of events including a petting zoom entertainment for the whole family, and an Auto Classic.

In the 4p.m. show on Thursday, Morning Anchor Aaron Wilson spoke with pumpkin grower Theresa Miller, about her 1600lb pumpkin, to get people in the mood for the festival.

See below for the full schedule of events:

