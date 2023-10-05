Attempted homicide suspect shot at detective in Janesville, police report

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted homicide suspect shot at a detective in Janesville before his arrest, the police department stated in an update Wednesday.

The Janesville Police Department explained an off-duty officer saw the suspect around 11:30 a.m., knowing the suspect had a temporary warrant in connection to a shooting that happened last week.

Officers saw the 25-year-old suspect near Oakhill Avenue and Barham Avenue and one of them asked the suspect to show his hands. Police alleged the suspect pulled out a gun from his waistband, pointed it at a detective who had just showed up, and fired one time. The detective was not hit, and the suspect ran away through yards and homes.

The suspect also allegedly threatened a resident who was outside at the time while he was attempting to escape.

Authorities surrounded the suspect in the 1700 block of Peterson Avenue and took him into custody. The Janesville man is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, one from the shooting last week and another from the shooting today. He also faces a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

No other details about the shooting that happened last week were provided.

School District of Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper said Washington Elementary was in a secure hold as police searched for the suspect, who was not a direct threat to the school. The hold status was lifted about an hour later when police arrested the suspect.

One neighbor, who witnessed police chase after the suspect, said her daughter was on the playground at Washington Elementary as authorities approached the area.

“My first thought is, ‘oh my gosh, my daughter is over there,’” Sarah Harrie said. “The way that I watched the staff and the teachers just running with these kids under their arms, grabbing them by their hands, just making sure they got in safely, like, how do you ever say thank you enough for that? So, yes, definitely thankful for all of them.”

Gasper said students stayed inside for the rest of the day while police continued investigating.

Parker High School also entered a secure hold for a few minutes until school staff and the school resource officer received more information about where police were investigating, Gasper added.

