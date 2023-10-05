80s likely finished until 2024

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a really, really nice run of early October warmth, but all good things must come to an end.

Just how uncommon has this stretch of warmth been? You’d have to go back more than a century to find an October that has opened with four straight days with high temperatures of 81° or above!

Unfortunately, for warm weather enthusiasts, Wednesday’s likely the last time we see an 80° temperature in these parts until next year. One cold front has passed through the region already, with a second, stronger front to pass Thursday.

That said, our Thursday’s still looking, by all accounts, to be a very decent day. Clouds are likely to be with us early on in the day, but a good deal of sunshine is also on the docket. The passage of the second cold front either late in the afternoon or very early in the evening could bring with it a stray shower, but the vast majority of the day will be dry. Highs are likely to reach the middle 70s.

Much bigger changes are in store Friday. We may start off with some sunshine, but we’ll quickly cloud over, and instability-driven showers are a good bet to develop by midday and for at least a few hours beyond. They’ll be very spotty in coverage, meaning not all of us will see them, but they’ll further add to a chill fueled by a well-organized northwesterly wind. The end result will be temperatures that won’t get out of the 50s, meaning Friday will be the coolest day we’ll have seen here since May!

The good news is that we expect most, if not all of the rain to be done in time for Friday night’s football games.

Sunshine will be much more prolifically featured on Saturday, and really for most of the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will remain in a struggle, likely not getting out of the 50s Saturday, Sunday, and even on Columbus Day Monday. It actually sounds like a prime opportunity to venture out to your favorite local apple orchard!

