Woman identified after fatal Whitman Street crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(Credit: MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities name the 20-year-old woman killed Tuesday in a Rockford car crash.

Dshanti Whitlock, of Chicago, was found unresponsive at the scene after an early morning wreck in the 100 block of Whitman Street.

Police say Dshanti was a backseat passenger of a vehicle when the driver, Terrance Simon, 22, of Rockford, veered off the road and hit a tree.

During lifesaving attempts, the young woman went into cardiac arrest and died shortly after.

Rockford police along with the Winnebago County Corner’s Office are investigating the crash, including studies into Dshanti’s cause of death.

The man driving the vehicle was charged with aggravated DUI.

