Why some storms move east to west

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When searching for the forecast, we normally look to our neighbors in the west to see what is coming. That’s because our jet stream travels from the west to the east, usually bringing low pressure systems with it.

Low pressure produces a counterclockwise rotation in our winds. If you are south of the system, winds will come from the west. If you are to the north of the system, winds will arrive from the east.

Normally, those low pressure systems produce troughs in our jet stream that carry moisture and instability, giving us storms. So, if you are on the north end of the system, the rains will arrive from the east.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.