Warmth to gradually ease as clouds, showers arrive Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a remarkably warm start to October, the likes of which many of Stateline residents haven’t seen in their lifetimes.

High temperatures have reached 85° or higher on each of October’s first three days. Only twice, dating back to 1905, has that happened before. Most recently, the feat was accomplished in 1976.

Clouds have arrived across the region Tuesday evening, and their presence will be noticeable for the better part of the next 24 hours. In the short term, they’ll have an insulating effect overnight, which will allow temperatures to fall only into the upper 60s.

On the other hand, clouds will limit our ability to warm as efficiently Wednesday, and a few scattered showers or storms will also be working against us. Still, the presence of a strong southerly breeze as well as the possibility of there being at least some partial sunshine will allow temperatures to work close to 80° by the late afternoon hours.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible here or there during the daytime hours Wednesday, but dry hours are promised.

Dry hours are promised Wednesday, and partial sunshine isn't at all out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning will represent our best chances for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. The current expectation is that the most widespread activity is to take place after midnight.

Showers may return in scattered fashion late Wednesday evening.

Showers and storms are to become much more numerous Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While thunder and lightning are more than a decent bet to occur with this activity, the threat for severe weather is virtually non-existent.

Though thunder and lightning are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night, severe weather is not a concern.

Showers may linger into the early stages of our Thursday, though quiet conditions are likely to quickly ensue. While cloud cover is likely to persist for much of the first half of the day, sunshine should emerge later in the day, which will allow temperatures to reach the middle 70s.

Showers should begin to move out of the region as Thursday morning goes along.

Partial sunshine appears likely to emerge Thursday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to see much more dramatic changes in the temperature department, as a blast of colder Canadian air surges southward. Sunshine will get us going Friday, though the atmosphere is to quickly become unstable, which will allow clouds to quickly develop and showers are a good possibility to bubble in the afternoon. High temperatures Friday aren’t to get out of the 50s.

Clouds are to increase Friday, and a few instability-driven showers and storms may develop during the afternoon.

Unseasonably cool, but dry conditions are likely to persist through the weekend.

