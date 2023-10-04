House explodes in Rockford early Wednesday morning
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford home, believed to be vacant, was victim to an explosion early Wednesday morning.
The blast happened around 1 a.m. on 15th Avenue, which is on the city’s southeast side.
Crews are actively working at the scene, and there are no reports of any injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.