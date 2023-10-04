Rain chances usher in plummeting temperatures for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures this morning broke a record as we only got down to 68 degrees. This breaks a previous record of 67 degrees set in 2005. We can thank the clouds for keeping us warm overnight but they play a role in keeping us cooler this afternoon. Highs are still above average as they are in the upper 70s, but overcast skies prevent them from reaching the mid 80s like we saw yesterday. Winds will be from the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph.

We broke the record for the warmest overnight low this morning thanks to clouds and southerly winds (DJ Baker)

Tonight a cold front enters the region shifting our winds to the northwest at 5mph to 10mph. This cold front brings in slight rain chances as it provides instability to our atmosphere. The best chances for rain come after 3 p.m. with most of the heavier rains being off to our southeast. Overnight lows are in the mid 50s.

Rain chances enter our area Wednesday night as a cold front enters the area (DJ Baker)

Tomorrow our temperatures are down slightly with highs in the low to mid 70s with a northwest wind. The cold front clears out the cloudy skies allowing for sunshine to to be abundant tomorrow.

Thursday night will have clear skies with lows in the mid 40s (DJ Baker)

We can really see the impact of the cold front Thursday night as we get down to the mid 40s for our low temperatures with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday night will have clear skies with lows in the mid 40s (DJ Baker)

Friday ushers in the big changes as a second cold front moves through the region in the afternoon. Before the front moves in we will have mostly sunny skies but clouds follow the cold front in the afternoon. This also brings us a chance for showers and a stray rumble of thunder. Chances are around 30% for precipitation. The cold front keeps us much cooler Friday as highs struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

Friday a second cold front enters bringing in additional chances for rain but much cooler temperatures (DJ Baker)

Friday night a chance for a stray shower can’t be ruled out as there is a 20% chance. Temperature wise if you have any plans you should break out your long sleeves and pants as lows are close to 40 degrees.

Friday night will be a cool one with lows near 40° (DJ Baker)

This weekend we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s. Defiantly more fall like than this past weekend. Lows are in the mid 30s so frost could be a concern for sensitive crops and plants.

Cool temperatures continue through the weekend as a upper level trough brings cold air from our northern neighbors (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.