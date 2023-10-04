Oregon Elementary School receives funding for a new playground
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Over the summer, Oregon Elementary School built a new playground for students. The funds to build it came from a $50,000 grant from The Lawrence Foundation.
Oregon Elementary School Principal, Ryan Huels, joined 23 News anchor Conor Hollingsworth on Wednesday to talk about why a new playground was so badly needed.
