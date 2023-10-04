Local Veterans to display artwork at Rockford’s Artscene

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the first time in Rockford Artscene’s 36-year history, local Veterans will showcase their own artwork as part of this weekend’s festivities.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty touching occasion for a lot of the vets,” says Veteran Nick Parnello.

Several local veterans who served our country will put their artwork and war memorabilia on display as part of Rockford’s Artscene. Pieces cover a wide range of conflicts from World War II to Iraq.

“We have one guy that was in Afghanistan as a soldier as infantry person, and he painted his art with a toothpick.”

There will also be a Vietnam veterans painting, created and donated by late Rockford artist Tom Heflin.

“Just touched the hell out of me. And it really kind of just made me cry.”

Sgt. Parnello says it’s touching to see the stories veterans can tell through their art.

“In our hearts are things that need to come out. And some veterans are fortunate enough to have that gift.”

A veteran who goes by “Miss Navy” served two and a half years. She says vets use art as a way to express what they went through when they served.

“It’s been very healing,” says ‘Miss Navy’. “It can be very healing as a way to put a memorable piece to something that has been so difficult to deal through.”

“The artisanship involved in creating a lot of this memorabilia it’s just a different way to look at it. To observe something as beautiful and special in addition to what we would traditionally think of as artwork.”

Artscene will take place on Friday and Saturday at 36 locations.

The Veteran’s artwork will be on display between one and four Saturday afternoon at the LZ Peace Memorial on Guilford Rd. in Rockford.

