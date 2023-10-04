Honoring Jack Baumann with “Jack’s Joy Ride” event, one year later

Photo of Jack Baumann
Photo of Jack Baumann(wifr)
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Last Sunday marked a year since the passing of Jack Baumann, 4, and in a couple days it will be his birthday...when he would have turned five years old.

Jack was hit and killed by a car that did not see him as they backed up from their parking spot in 2022. Jacks parents, Brandon and Valerie, keep his legacy alive by hosting a fundraiser in his honor on Oct. 7 at Merkai Salon and Studio on Main Street. “Jack’s Joy Ride” is the name of the event because of how joyful, cheerful and supportive he was, according to his parents.

Photo of the flyer
Photo of the flyer(wifr)

“I know that he, you know, I question myself a lot on if he would be proud of what we are doing. I’m constantly reassured that he would and I think that he would be proud to have his name on this event,” Valerie said.

The four hour event will have raffles, food trucks, face painting, music and so much more. The public is invited to the event at This is a map directing attendees to the route of the scavenger hunt.

Photo of the map
Photo of the map(wifr)

Valerie and Brandon have already put together a memorial in Jack’s name: The Jack Baumann Memorial. The memorial has already raise $10k for pre-k scholarships for kids. All proceeds from Saturday’s event will also go to the memorial to help fund the scholarships. Both parents believe pre-k is vital education for a child.

“A lot of Jacks personality is in this event and so part of setting this up, is also an opportunity to still experience him and being with us right. He’s not here as an individual but certainly his personality, his spirit in this event,” said Brandon.

“Our goal was to fund one scholarship a year and we’re certainly on track to surpass that. And we also put that money toward other families who have lost a child,” said Valerie.

Below is a Venmo QR code that allows anyone to donate funds to the memorial to help fund pre-k scholarships for area kids.

Photo of venmo qr code
Photo of venmo qr code(wifr)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One killed, two hospitalized in Rockford crash
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
Photo of Whitney Pinney
Wisconsin woman wanted in South Beloit on identification charges
Traffic crash
Crash cleared on I-39 N in Cherry Valley
Residents got out of the house along with the family dog before part of the home's roof...
‘Total loss‘: $180K in damage estimated after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Smartphones, TVs and radios will receive an emergency alert message Wednesday, Oct. 4 to test...
Nationwide alerts could endanger domestic violence survivors
Smartphones, TVs and radios will receive an emergency alert message Wednesday, Oct. 4 to test...
Nationwide Emergency Alerts could put people in danger
National Fire Prevention Week will run from the 7th to the 14th
Experts urge public to get educated on fire safety ahead of National Fire Prevention Week
Crews arrived just after 7:30 p.m. to the house on Wisteria Road to investigate.
Car crashes into house in Rockford