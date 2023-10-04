The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One killed, two hospitalized in Rockford crash
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
Photo of Whitney Pinney
Wisconsin woman wanted in South Beloit on identification charges
Traffic crash
Crash cleared on I-39 N in Cherry Valley
Residents got out of the house along with the family dog before part of the home's roof...
‘Total loss‘: $180K in damage estimated after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Photo of Jack Baumann
Honoring Jack Baumann with “Jack’s Joy Ride” event, one year later
Smartphones, TVs and radios will receive an emergency alert message Wednesday, Oct. 4 to test...
Nationwide alerts could endanger domestic violence survivors
Smartphones, TVs and radios will receive an emergency alert message Wednesday, Oct. 4 to test...
Nationwide Emergency Alerts could put people in danger
National Fire Prevention Week will run from the 7th to the 14th
Experts urge public to get educated on fire safety ahead of National Fire Prevention Week
Crews arrived just after 7:30 p.m. to the house on Wisteria Road to investigate.
Car crashes into house in Rockford