Freeport wins $300K grant to remove blighted properties

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Freeport is expanding its ability to remove blighted properties with a $300,000 grant from the Illinois Development Housing Authority (IDHA).

City officials say the award is a major boon for their blight removal program because for the past three years, Freeport has received $50,000 from the state to remove distressed properties that cannot be saved.

Community and Economic Development Director Wayne Duckman says the city also has $350,000 in the budget for demolition, bringing their 2024 outlay to $650,000.

“We are at a point where you are remediating blight, demolishing these properties, you’re actually helping the community,” Duckman said. “You’re bringing the community back to a state where it’s taken care of. It’s well kept.”

Freeport currently demolishes about 15 to 20 blighted properties ever year.

