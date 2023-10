ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder today with highs in the upper 70′s. Showers early tomorrow then mostly sunny with highs in the mid to low 70′s. 60 on Friday then mid to upper 50′s on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 30′s.

