Experts urge public to get educated on fire safety ahead of National Fire Prevention Week

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With National Fire Prevention Week occurring next week, 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth speaks with Rockford Fire Department’s Lieutenant Investigator, Tim Morris, about how the public can get educated on fire safety.

The department will be hosting an open house at Fire Station 3 on Saturday, October 7, and at Fire Station 5 on October 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One killed, two hospitalized in Rockford crash
Photo of Whitney Pinney
Wisconsin woman wanted in South Beloit on identification charges
Traffic crash
Crash cleared on I-39 N in Cherry Valley
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
Midwest’s best race car drivers compete in endurance races during the National Short Track...
Rockford Speedway celebrates last big racing event weekend

Latest News

Smartphones, TVs and radios will receive an emergency alert message Wednesday, Oct. 4 to test...
Nationwide alerts could endanger domestic violence survivors
Smartphones, TVs and radios will receive an emergency alert message Wednesday, Oct. 4 to test...
Nationwide Emergency Alerts could put people in danger
Crews arrived just after 7:30 p.m. to the house on Wisteria Road to investigate.
Car crashes into house in Rockford
Rockton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal DUI crash
Rockton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal DUI crash