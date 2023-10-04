Experts urge public to get educated on fire safety ahead of National Fire Prevention Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With National Fire Prevention Week occurring next week, 23 News Anchor Conor Hollingsworth speaks with Rockford Fire Department’s Lieutenant Investigator, Tim Morris, about how the public can get educated on fire safety.

The department will be hosting an open house at Fire Station 3 on Saturday, October 7, and at Fire Station 5 on October 14, 2023.

