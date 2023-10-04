Disneyland announces kids’ special ticket prices starting at $50

The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.
The Sleeping Beauty Castle is seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, April 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong | File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Disneyland is offering special ticket prices for kids and their families who want to visit the park to kick off the new year.

The Anaheim theme park announced a new limited-time kids’ special ticket offer for use in early 2024.

Beginning Oct. 24, guests can purchase a child’s ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

“Make 2024 your happiest time by visiting a Disneyland Resort theme park. Enjoy some favorite attractions and enchanting experiences!” Disneyland representatives said.

According to the offer, guests can also upgrade to multi-day tickets and Park Hopper ticket options.

The limited-time child tickets are valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024.

Officials said there are no blackout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Regularly priced Disneyland kids’ tickets can reportedly run as high as $179 for a one-day visit.

More information regarding the special ticket offer can be viewed online.

