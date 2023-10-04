Collins Aerospace opens state-of-the-art testing lab

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Collins Aerospace is taking the development of aircraft to new heights with the creation of The Grid, a $50 million, 25,000-square-foot electric power systems lab.

One of the largest employers in the Rockford area, Collins Aerospace provides job opportunities for hundreds of stateline residents and contributes to the area’s economic growth. Mayor Tom McNamara says the creation of The Grid solidifies Rockford’s place as a leader in aviation. Steven Kotso, the executive director of electric propulsion, says this lab is going to be a playground for engineers to figure out the future of flight.

“We have this new unique lab where we can customize any architecture, any configuration for what the future may need,” Kotso says. “We go from a 250 megawatt to a kilowatt―it’s four times the amount. In order to do that you’re going to have to have a facility that’s going to be unique enough to handle that power, distribute that power in a safe manner so everybody can come in and do the testing that may be needed.”

“The investment that’s here, that we are going to celebrate today, it’s absolutely huge,” McNamara says. “But they’re also this amazing corporate citizen that makes Rockford a better place. You offer our residents incredible job opportunities; you support them.”

The new facility will be used to develop and test key components for hybrid-electric thrust and more electric systems. Leaders at Collins Aerospace hope this lab will get them to their goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“If you’ve implemented hybrid-electric in that airplane you could reduce 40 million tons a year. That’s a lot of greenhouse gases,” Kotso says. “There’s a part we play, and that’s a part we’re excited to be a part of.”

Next year, Collins Aerospace plans to hold an opening ceremony for their 6.5-acre farm, as part of its sustainability initiative.

