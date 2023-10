ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders were called Tuesday to a car crash on Rockford’s east side.

Crews dispatched just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1800 block of Wisteria Road to investigate.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Four people were inside the vehicle when it crashed into an attached garage.

No further details have been released.

