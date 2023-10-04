Apple releases fix for issue causing the iPhone 15 to run ‘warmer than expected’

FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple...
FILE - The iPhone 15 phones are shown during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Apple on Saturday, Sept. 30, blamed a software bug some other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to overheat and sparking complaints about being too hot to handle.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple has released an iOS 17 system update that includes a fix to prevent the iPhone 15 lineup from becoming uncomfortably hot.

According to the release’s accompanying patch notes, iOS 17.0.3 “addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

The Cupertino, California, company blamed a software bug and other issues tied to popular apps such as Instagram and Uber for causing its recently released iPhone 15 models to heat up and spark complaints about becoming too hot to handle.

“We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected,” Apple in a short statement provided to The Associated Press last week after media reports detailed overheating complaints that are peppering online message boards.

It’s not unusual for new iPhones to get uncomfortably warm during the first few days of use or when they are being restored with backup information stored in the cloud — issues that Apple already flags for users. The devices also can get hot when using apps such as video games and augmented reality technology that require a lot of processing power, but the heating issues with the iPhone 15 models have gone beyond those typical situations.

In its acknowledgement, Apple stressed that the trouble isn’t related to its new processor or titanium casing that houses the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple also dismissed speculation that the overheating problem in the new models might be tied to a shift from its proprietary Lightning charging cable to the more widely used USB-C port that allowed it to comply with a mandate issued by European regulators.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One killed, two hospitalized in Rockford crash
Residents got out of the house along with the family dog before part of the home's roof...
‘Total loss‘: $180K in damage estimated after Rockford house fire
DUI charge
Rockford man faces DUI charges after fatal crash
A Beloit boy is recovering after falling into his hole on Monday, Oct. 2, in the 1100 block of...
Beloit boy falls into unmarked utility hole
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’

Latest News

United Auto Workers union members strike outside the Chrysler Toledo Assembly Plant in Toledo,...
Striking auto workers and Detroit companies appear to make progress in contract talks
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump back in court as fraud trial probes who was responsible for his financial statements
The students have already had the chance to try it out
Oregon Elementary School receives funding for a new playground
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
Simone Biles reacts after competing on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics...
Simone Biles leads U.S. women to seventh consecutive team title at gymnastics world championships