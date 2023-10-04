2 deaths reported in fiery multi-vehicle crash on smoky Arkansas highway

From Region 8 News at Six
By Gray News staff and KAIT staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (Gray News/KAIT) - At least two people were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on an Arkansas highway that officials say was caused by low visibility due to smoke from a nearby field fire.

KAIT reports Cindy Murphy, communications director for Arkansas State Police, said as many as 15 vehicles were involved, including four commercial and 11 passenger cars.

Murphy said two deaths had been reported but there was no word on if anyone else was injured.

The pileup led to the closure of U.S. Highway 67 near Cash. Southbound lanes have since reopened, but northbound lanes were still closed as of Tuesday evening.

ASP confirmed a field fire with thick smoke caused low visibility along the highway, leading to the initial crash.

About three helicopters responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One killed, two hospitalized in Rockford crash
Photo of Whitney Pinney
Wisconsin woman wanted in South Beloit on identification charges
Traffic crash
Crash cleared on I-39 N in Cherry Valley
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
Midwest’s best race car drivers compete in endurance races during the National Short Track...
Rockford Speedway celebrates last big racing event weekend

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL...
NFL player, wife say premature twin boys leaving hospital after losing baby girl 2 years ago
Crews arrived just after 7:30 p.m. to the house on Wisteria Road to investigate.
Car crashes into house in Rockford