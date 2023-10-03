Sunny and 80′s Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the middle 80′s. A few clouds tonight and down to the 60′s. Middle 70′s tomorrow with chances for showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Slight chances for showers on Thursday with highs in the mid to low 70′s. Upper 50′s on Friday with a chance for showers late afternoon/evening. Mid to upper 50′s through the weekend.

