Stateline volunteers read to children

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A program that encourages students to read and foster a love of books, kicks off its 22nd year Monday at Constance Lane Elementary School.

The Rockford Reads program is a combined effort of the city’s Rotary Club and Rockford Public Schools 205.

The program allows volunteers to read one-on-one with second graders for about an hour a week, to boost their literacy development.

Leaders say this age is crucial in a child’s reading journey, reading more books allows students to learn more vocabulary.

“We’ve known for a long time second third grade is kind of that marking point of determining where a student goes with their success later on we know of course from the pandemic its even more imperative. This is the crucial year to get kids you know reading skills” said Rockford Reads liaison Kathy Kwiat-Hess.

