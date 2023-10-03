Rockford City Council denies recovery housing expansion

There are five Oxford Homes
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Drug and alcohol recovery housing hopes to expand how many people can live in the several group homes operating across Rockford but some neighbors don’t agree.

There are five Oxford Homes in Rockford neighborhoods throughout the city. They’re self-supporting, drug free homes people who are in addiction recovery can live in.

All five Oxford Houses in Rockford wanted to increase the maximum number of residents allowed to live in their facilities. One of the houses, 5383 Pepper Dr., wanted to increase from six residents to nine.

One person who lives in the area says though they haven’t had a problem with anyone living there currently, he says allowing more people to live there is not a good idea because random combinations of people living together can create a disaster.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea, I think that would just cut into their own living space, no private space for them and all, and I just remember my college days a long time ago,” he said. “If we had nine people in the same house, we would’ve had a lot of troubles.”

23 News did try to contact Oxford Housing for comment but they did not respond. We also reached out the Rockford’s legal director and he did not wish to comment.

With a unanimous vote, Rockford City Council passed the ordinance to deny maximum residency increases in the local Oxford Homes.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midwest’s best race car drivers compete in endurance races during the National Short Track...
Rockford Speedway celebrates last big racing event weekend
Traffic crash
Crash cleared on I-39 N in Cherry Valley
Celebration of life for Carrie Chandler
Community celebrates the life of Carrie Chandler
Photo of Whitney Pinney
Wisconsin woman wanted in South Beloit on identification charges
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

Latest News

There are five Oxford Homes in Rockford neighborhoods throughout the city
Rockford City Council approved the denial for recovery housing expansion
Kid's dental exam
Free mobile dental clinic tours Freeport schools
FILE - Emergency responders set up a staging area near Teutopolis High School on Saturday,...
5 died of exposure to chemical in central Illinois crash, preliminary autopsies find
“We have seen two positive bats this season,”
What the plummeting bat population could mean for Illinois farmers