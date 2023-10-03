Know before you go: Trick or treat hours in the stateline

Halloween 2023
Halloween 2023(Source: Pexels)
By Brea Walters and Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) With Halloween right around the corner many counties are releasing trick or treating hours.

Here’s a chart of tentative hours by county and city you can use to plan your night:

WinnebagoBooneStephensonOgleWhitesideLeeCarrollRock County, Wis.Jo Daviess
Rockford - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31Poplar Grove - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31Freeport -TBDByron - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct 29Sterling - TBDDixon: TBDMount Carroll - 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31Janesville - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31Galena - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
Roscoe - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31Capron - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31Dakota - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31Oregon - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31Rock Falls - 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
Loves Park - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31Orangeville - 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31Rochelle - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 28
Machesney Park - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Durand - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

If any times or cities are missing contact us at (815)-987-5300.

These times are subject to change depending on the area. Please check with your local village or city for updates.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash generic image
One killed, two hospitalized in Rockford crash
Traffic crash
Crash cleared on I-39 N in Cherry Valley
Photo of Whitney Pinney
Wisconsin woman wanted in South Beloit on identification charges
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’
Midwest’s best race car drivers compete in endurance races during the National Short Track...
Rockford Speedway celebrates last big racing event weekend

Latest News

Beloit boy rescued from unmarked utility hole
National Fire Prevention Week will run from the 7th to the 14th
Experts urge public to get educated on fire safety ahead of National Fire Prevention Week
DUI charge
Rockford man faces DUI charges after fatal crash
Residents got out of the house along with the family dog before part of the home's roof...
Family displaced after large house fire in Rockford