Know before you go: Trick or treat hours in the stateline
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WIFR) With Halloween right around the corner many counties are releasing trick or treating hours.
Here’s a chart of tentative hours by county and city you can use to plan your night:
|Winnebago
|Boone
|Stephenson
|Ogle
|Whiteside
|Lee
|Carroll
|Rock County, Wis.
|Jo Daviess
|Rockford - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
|Poplar Grove - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Freeport -TBD
|Byron - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct 29
|Sterling - TBD
|Dixon: TBD
|Mount Carroll - 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Janesville - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
|Galena - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Roscoe - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Capron - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Dakota - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Oregon - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Rock Falls - 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31
|Loves Park - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
|Orangeville - 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
|Rochelle - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 28
|Machesney Park - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
|Durand - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
If any times or cities are missing contact us at (815)-987-5300.
These times are subject to change depending on the area. Please check with your local village or city for updates.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.