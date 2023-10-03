Know before you go: Trick or treat hours in the stateline

(WIFR) With Halloween right around the corner many counties are releasing trick or treating hours.

Here’s a chart of tentative hours by county and city you can use to plan your night:

Winnebago Boone Stephenson Ogle Whiteside Lee Carroll Rock County, Wis. Jo Daviess

Rockford - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 Poplar Grove - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Freeport -TBD Byron - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct 29 Sterling - TBD Dixon: TBD Mount Carroll - 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Janesville - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 Galena - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Roscoe - 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Capron - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Dakota - 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Oregon - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Rock Falls - 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Oct. 31 Loves Park - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 Orangeville - 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 Rochelle - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct. 28 Machesney Park - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 Durand - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

If any times or cities are missing contact us at (815)-987-5300.

These times are subject to change depending on the area. Please check with your local village or city for updates.

