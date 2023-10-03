Free mobile dental clinic tours Freeport schools

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids in the Freeport School District have the opportunity to see a dentist free of charge during a Stephenson County Health Department initiative.

Onsite Dental will make stops at the following schools through the end of November:

Blackhawk Elementary - Friday, Oct. 20

Freeport Middle School and Freeport High School - Friday, Nov. 10

Carl Sandburg School - Friday, Nov. 17

Empire Elementary - Tuesday, Nov. 21

Jones-Farrar IB School - Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28

Center School - Sunday, Nov. 29

Services include dental exam, cleaning, fluoride treatment, sealants (a protective coating on the chewing surfaces of the back teeth) and consultation from a licensed dentist and hygienist.

State regulations require children in grades Kindergarten, 2nd, 6th and 9th to have proof of a dental exam on file at school by the end of the year.

To participate, students will need a dental consent form signed by a parent/guardian. Forms are available here in Spanish and English and can be returned to the student’s school nurse before the exam.

For more information please contact the nurse at your student’s school.

