Family displaced after large house fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford family is displaced Tuesday after their home caught fire.

Crews arrived just after 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5100 block of Wilderness Trail to extinguish the blaze.

The family was able to evacuate along with their dog before a portion of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke and damage that extended to the home’s second story, but were able to quickly contain the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

