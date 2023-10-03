Family displaced after large house fire in Rockford

Residents got out of the house along with the family dog before part of the home's roof...
Residents got out of the house along with the family dog before part of the home's roof collapsed.(Kayleigh Randle)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford family is displaced Tuesday after their home caught fire.

Crews arrived just after 12:30 p.m. at a residence in the 5100 block of Wilderness Trail to extinguish the blaze.

The family was able to evacuate along with their dog before a portion of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke and damage that extended to the home’s second story, but were able to quickly contain the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

