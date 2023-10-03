Fall clothes will come out of storage this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you like the warm weather I have good news and bad news. The good news is we have a few more days of above average temperatures but the bad news is our temperatures sway much cooler as we head to the weekend.

Today will be the most summer like as we will have sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be on a little stronger as some winds gusts can reach 20 mph.

Today remains warm as a southerly breeze and sunshine dominate the day (DJ Baker)

Clouds will roll in this evening preventing a rapid cool off making our lows stay upper 60s.

Rain chances are low on Thursday and Friday but still are present so make sure to keep an umbrella handy (DJ Baker)

Wednesday clouds are expected to stick around with winds at 10mph to 15mph with gusts up to 25 mph. There is a slight chance for showers and a stray thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. These are not expected to be severe. Highs are lower but still above average in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few pockets of rain for Wednesday afternoon (DJ Baker)

Wednesday night a cold front enters our area shifting our winds to be from the north, bringing in additional rain and storm chances. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning brings in our best chance for rain (DJ Baker)

Thursday we’ll have mostly sunny skies with a small chance for a stray shower or a rumble of thunder. Highs remain in the mid 70s.

Thursday looks to be mostly sunny with a stray chances for a shower (DJ Baker)

Thursday night will be mostly clear allowing temperatures to drop quickly down to the upper 40s.

Friday another cold front makes it’s way through bringing another round of rain chances. However, this cold front will cool us off to the upper 50s for our highs. So, you might want to grab your long sleeves and pants as the last time we had a high at or below 60 degrees was back on May 8.

Friday an injection of cold air enters the region lowering our highs to the upper 50s. (DJ Baker)

This weekend continues the chilly trend as highs are in the mid to upper 50s.

The cold sticks around through the weekend (DJ Baker)

