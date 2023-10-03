Brass favorites to open RSO ‘Sunday Matinee Chamber’ series

The 2023-24 Chamber Matinee Series includes three concerts: RSO Brass on Oct. 8, Music by Candlelight on Jan. 14, 2024, and French Music with a Jazz Flair on March 3, 2024.(Rockford Symphony Orchestra)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra’s (RSO) Chamber Matinee Series opens Sunday, Oct. 8, with an exciting performance from members of the brass section.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. and will be held at the First Lutheran Church, 225 S. 3rd Street in Rockford. “We are excited to be presenting chamber music again this year,” Julie Thomas said, executive director of the RSO.

“RSO Brass” will feature Principal Trumpet, Mark Baldin, alongside four RSO brass players in a program of quintet standards and popular favorites. Audience favorite, Joel Ross will join the quintet on the organ during a seat-rattling close of the show.

The chamber concert series started during the pandemic when large-scale concert performances pivoted online to accommodate social distancing. RSO found the new format welcoming for patrons and musicians to be able to get to know each other in an intimate setting.

The 2023-24 Chamber Matinee Series will feature two more performances― Music by Candlelight on Jan. 14, 2024, and French Music with a Jazz Flair on March 3, 2024. 

Tickets and information are available at rockfordsymphony.com, by phone at 815-965-0049, or by visiting the RSO Box Office at 711 N. Main St.

