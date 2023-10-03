Beloit boy falls into unmarked utility hole

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A 6-year-old Beloit boy was injured Monday after falling into a hole dug by utility workers near his home.

According to Tony Douglas, the boy’s father, his son was playing with a remote-control car on the sidewalk on Partridge Avenue when he accidentally fell in.

Douglas said the 6-foot hole was covered with a rubber mat, but crews did not mark the area with caution tape or traffic cones to alert pedestrians to be careful.

A neighbor heard the boy screaming and rushed over and pulled him to safety. The boy suffered bruises on his, hips, legs and torso.

“He went to grab his car, I guess, he said, and fell straight in,” Douglas said. “And the guy was literally at the door, knocking at the door, screaming. He was full of dirt, all up and down, literally. He was traumatized.”

The hole was dug by a contractor hired by Alliant Energy, Beloit’s electricity supplier.

Alliant issued a statement to 23 News Tuesday, saying crews are now working to make sure all holes in the area are properly marked.

“We are keeping the child and their family in our thoughts,” the company said. “We are also working with the contractor and cooperating with the appropriate authorities in an investigation of the accident. Our number one concern is the safety of our customers, employees and those doing work for us.”

