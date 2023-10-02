What the plummeting bat population could mean for Illinois farmers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Bats are synonymous with the spooky season. But even though they might be scary to look at, experts urge you not to kill them if you find them in your home.

One of the reasons we find them scary is kind of obvious―disease. When we think of bats, we think of diseases like rabies but bats are very helpful to the surrounding environment.

“They are the only mammal that has powered flight. They are able to effectively communicate in ways that we can’t hear, they are incredibly social animals,” said Mark Davis, with the Illinois Bat Conservation Project.

Davis has been fascinated with creepy critters since his childhood. Even though he loves bats, Davis says you still don’t want them in your home, as there is a slight chance of them carrying diseases like rabies.

“It’s a non-zero chance, right? It is not perfect,” he said.

After the Illinois Department of Public Health sent out a warning about the disease back in June, not many bats have tested positive here in the stateline.

“We have seen two positive bats this season,” said Todd Kisner with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Davis and Kisner suggest looking out for scraping in your walls or feces that looks like mouse droppings. If there are signs of a bat infestation, call someone to get rid of it, but don’t kill it.

“If it’s in a room where it’s in a bedroom or bathroom where you can shut the door and keep the bat enclosed in that room? That’s A-number one. The next best thing we talk about is taking a bat towel and throwing it over the bat, and that would keep the bat secure,” Kisner said.

That bat can then be caught and taken for testing, before being released. Even though you don’t want them in your home, you do want them on your farm.

“Bats eat bugs, and bugs eat our crops. These things are insect vacuums and they are out in our agricultural areas,” Davis told 23 News.

Unfortunately, the bat population is rapidly declining due to a fungal disease called White Nose Syndrome, which attacks bats while they hibernate. With more and more species hitting the endangered list, farmers may have to look at different methods to protect their crops.

“Do we want our ag producers to be dumping a ton of time, effort and money into dumping chemicals on the landscape to control these pests? Or can we use natural controls like bats to do the job?” Davis asked.

Bats help on the farm doesn’t just include eating insects. If you are a fan of tequila the agave plant actually relies on bats to pollinate it. So next time you raise your shot glasses to the sky, be sure to thank our winged friends.

The week leading up to Halloween is actually Bat Week. If you would like to learn more about bats, and maybe even get involved, the Illinois Bat Conservation Program has some resources available on their website here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.