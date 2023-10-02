Third straight day of 80s a sure bet Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to believe we’re already into October, given the remarkable warmth the Stateline basked in this weekend. Temperatures reached the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday, at a time where 69° is considered to be the norm.

Sunday’s 86° reading at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport checks in as the fourth warmest October 1 high on record, dating all the way back to 1905.

The 86° high temperature in Rockford is the fourth warmest to occur on October 1 since 1905. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fans of the warmth will be ecstatic to know we’ve got at least a few more unseasonably warm days ahead of us to start the workweek. Both Monday and Tuesday are to feature an abundance of sunshine from start to finish, and the same southerly breeze that helped propel temperatures into the 80s this weekend will remain very much intact. The end result will be middle 80s for high temperatures each of the next two days.

Sunshine is to dominate once again Monday, meaning more 80s are ahead of us. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

More sunshine is on tap Tuesday, allowing temperatures to remain on the toasty side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Changes will kick into motion on Wednesday, as an approaching cold front brings clouds back into the region, and showers are a very decent bet to occur either in the afternoon or at night. Still, the southerly wind remaining in place will allow temperatures to remain well above normal, with highs likely to reach the upper 70s.

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a cold front, and a few showers are possible as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we progress through the later stages of the week, we’ll start to see much more noticeable changes as the jet stream undergoes a rather significant realignment. The huge ridge of high pressure that’s become established over our area will remain intact through midweek before beginning to break down. As that occurs, the jet stream will buckle, allowing for a gush of much cooler air to spill southward out of Canada beginning Thursday. By Friday, though, it’ll feel much, much more like October. High temperatures both Friday and Saturday aren’t to get out of the 50s, and it’s quite possible low temperatures could dip into the 30s each night.

The week is to start off just as warm as the weekend was, but big changes are in view later in the week as things look to turn much cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week is to start off just as warm as the weekend was, but big changes are in view later in the week as things look to turn much cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week is to start off just as warm as the weekend was, but big changes are in view later in the week as things look to turn much cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week is to start off just as warm as the weekend was, but big changes are in view later in the week as things look to turn much cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week is to start off just as warm as the weekend was, but big changes are in view later in the week as things look to turn much cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week is to start off just as warm as the weekend was, but big changes are in view later in the week as things look to turn much cooler. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.