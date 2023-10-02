South Beloit police search for Wisconsin woman on obstructing identification charges

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - South Beloit Police Department are searching for a Wisconsin woman on the charge of obstructing identification, according to a Facebook post by the South Beloit Police Department.

Whitney C. Pinney, 34, of Janesville, Wisconsin was charged with obstructing identification on Wednesday, September 7 by the Winnebago County States Attorney’s office, according to South Beloit police.

A residential search warrant was executed by the South Beloit Police Department on Friday, September 22 in the 6000 block of Stateline road. Officers located suspected cocaine, suspected fentanyl, packaging materials and a semi-automatic handgun, according to a Facebook post by the South Beloit Police Department.

Scott A. Hamilton, 57, of South Beloit, Illinois is also charged with manufacture/delivery of 15-100 grams of cocaine and possession of a firearm.

Pinney is not in custody and police are asking anyone with information regarding her location to contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491 or p3tips.com.

