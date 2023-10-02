Rockford police: 17-year-old male faces weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old juvenile in Rockford was charged for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Thursday, September 28. Five male occupants―one adult and four juveniles―in the 2600 block of Ridge Avenue were inside of the car at the time of the traffic stop. Officers located and recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle alongside a loaded handgun magazine from a satchel that a 17-year-old male was wearing, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The teen was taken into custody, lodged in juvenile detention and charged on two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

