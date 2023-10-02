Illinois school choice policies get failing grade, national report says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Choosing where a child will go to school is an important decision all parents must make, but a new report shows Illinois parents may not have the resources to make an informed decision, or afford it.

Illinois recently ranked 39th in the country for school choice policies and received a failing grade. The report came from the American Legislative Exchange Council’s (ALEC) Index of State Education Freedom. The grade is based on funding for school choice programs, charter schools support, homeschooling, virtual schooling and open enrollment policies.

Illinois got an ‘F’ in funding opportunities, an ‘A’ in the charter schools category, an ‘A’ in homeschooling, a ‘C’ in virtual schooling and a ‘B’ in open enrollment policies.

Megan Granados is a Rockford parent and teacher at Spectrum Progressive School. She’s also a parent of four. One of her kids goes to Spectrum, but the others attend schools in District 205. “I mean I’m not surprised,” said Granados about the state ranking. “As a parent with kids in private school, I’m not aware of what the options are.”

Mary Beth Cunat is Spectrum’s principal. After teaching in the Chicago Public School system and private schools, she knows why a parent’s ability to choose their child’s education is vital.

“Every parent knows their children best, and they know in what kind of environment is their child not just going to survive in, but thrive,” said Cunat.

However, she says it’s up to schools, the state and parents to communicate about those options.

“Parents can pursue those options and if it comes down to ‘I really want these options for my child, but I don’t have the funding,’ then it’s on the schools to figure out, can we make this work,” she explained.

In addition to the poor ranking, Illinois’ Invest in Kids Act, which allows parents to apply for school choice scholarships, is set to expire at the end of the year. That is, if it’s not reauthorized by state lawmakers.

