Gypsy Blancharde granted early release date, state announces

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – Gypsy Blancharde, the woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother who forced her to pretend to be disabled, was granted early release.

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced last week Blancharde will be released from prison Dec. 28 after the state granted her request for parole.

Blancharde pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 in connection to the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blancharde.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said Blancharde convinced her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to stab her mother to death in 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In court, Blancharde testified her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations.

She also said she planned her mother’s killing, considering poison, arson and a gun.

According to investigators, Dee Dee Blancharde used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines and also led to the documentary, “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

The Blanchardes moved to Springfield in 2006 from Louisiana after being displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. After they moved, they used the last name Blanchard instead of Blancharde as the rest of their family does.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celebration of life for Carrie Chandler
Community celebrates the life of Carrie Chandler
Midwest’s best race car drivers compete in endurance races during the National Short Track...
Hundreds celebrate Rockford Speedway’s last big racing event weekend
Reick says 17 findings are category one, which mean they’re not following state laws.
Illinois DCFS recent report card shows many failures
A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with...
Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Attempt to pass a tanker may have led to the deadly chemical crash in Illinois, official says

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé, too, is heading to movie theaters with a concert film on the heels of the Renaissance tour