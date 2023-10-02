Football Frenzy Play of the Week - week 6

By Gia Lanci
Published: Oct. 1, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week six of high school football is officially in the books. Now it’s time to see some of the best showings from week six around the Stateline for our Football frenzy Play of the Week. Every week we highlight the best plays from the weekend and you pick the winner on the homepage of our website WIFR home page

1. Winnebago’s Brandon Wiggan 68-yard return

2. Amboy’s Landon Wechell 44-yard td

3. Byron’s Jace Wagner interception

4. Lena Winslow’s Gage Dunker 75-yard td

