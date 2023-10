CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say a traffic crash is now clear Monday on I-39 North in Cherry Valley.

Calls came in just after 2:30 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash just north of the I-39 /U.S. 20 exchange.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.