Two moms say there’s a great need for childhood cancer awareness

Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday marks the last day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The goal is to advocate and fundraise for children who live with cancer throughout the world. Two local moms fight daily to let parents know they’re not alone in the battle and inform them about the support systems out there.

“A parent reached out to me that experienced something similar and that was super comforting to know I wasn’t alone; I wasn’t the only one in this journey,” Sarah said.

Two cousins from the Rockford area, Autumn DeMus and Sarah Judd, face the reality of having a child who lives with cancer. They want to raise awareness on childhood cancer, so parents never have to go through the same journey alone like they did in the beginning.

“Until you’re in it you don’t know all the ways to cope and to process and to have the support that you need,” Autumn said.

“Being able to just have somebody you can contact in order to find comfort and knowing there’s hope, Sarah said. “I want to help other people be able to do the same thing.”

Autumn’s five-year-old daughter Emersyn was diagnosed with a Wilms tumor in April, which is a rare kidney cancer that affects children.

“After surgery she didn’t want to get up and walk because she didn’t feel good,” she said. “As adults we’re told to do something because that’ll help us whereas kids, they don’t understand that and can’t make that connection.”

Sarah’s now three-year-old Kinsley was diagnosed with Leukemia after her first birthday. She says as an adult, there’s a lot you might not think about when it comes to children.

“They did all of Kinsley’s procedures in the beginning in her crib and due to that she saw her crib as a place for pain,” she said.

Both moms say there are resources everywhere and no one should be afraid to ask for help.

“We have great community support,” Autumn said. “It’s just heavy on my heart for those that maybe don’t have that.”

She says there are ways anyone can help families who have a child who lives with cancer such as donating pop can tabs to the Ronald McDonald house or by selling shirts to fundraise for the child’s family.

Autumn says Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is so important to her because every child in the battle deserves to be recognized for their bravery.

