Second summer has arrived but won’t stick around forever

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today has been unseasonably warm. Our high today was 85 degrees, 15 degrees warmer than our average high. We can thank the high pressure overhead. In comparison, low pressure off the west coast has Los Angeles 7 degrees below their average.

The difference of what high and low pressure can do to temperatures. (DJ Baker)

Tonight looks to be a beautiful night as we will have clear skies with a lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow is a copy of today as we will have highs in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure overhead allows us to feel like summer while low pressure over California keeps them quite cold (DJ Baker)

Overnight Sunday we get down to the upper 50s with clear skies.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. (DJ Baker)

Monday and Tuesday continue the warm trend as highs will be in the low to mid 80s with sunny skies.

Monday remains sunny and warm (DJ Baker)

Wednesday high pressure finally moves out of our area and low pressure makes it’s way into the Stateline. Highs will be in the mid 70s with rain chances in the afternoon and overnight.

Low pressure brings in a cold front Wednesday afternoon giving us rain chances with cloud cover (DJ Baker)

Thursday gives us another rain chance in the morning with highs in the upper 60s.

Next weekend cool weather finally makes it’s way to us as highs will be in the mid 50s. This is cooler than our overnight lows this weekend.

Low pressure moves into our region giving us much cooler temperatures for the weekend (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.