Rockford playground renamed after John Beck

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community joins the Rockford Park District at Oxford Park Saturday to celebrate the remodeled and renamed the John Beck Memorial Playground.

John Beck is a Rockford Park district employee and former Rockford city council member who passed away in 2020.

The playground has a unique rubber surfacing that allows people of all abilities to utilize the playground. It also has a communication board to help nonverbal kids express themselves.

“We’ve been looking for ways to remember John since he passed, and this was the perfect way to do it. A park that was in the ward that he served at a Rockford alderman. It was in his neighborhood. It’s a completely accessible park. And that is John,” says Kellie Olivencia who works for the Rockford Park District.

