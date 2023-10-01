Rockford Park District participates in Worldwide Day of Play

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District participated in this year’s Worldwide Day of Play to encourage people to turn off technology and get out and play.

Saturday was a chance for the park district to show the community some of the fun options available to them at the Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park. One of those is Sapora Playworld, which is an indoor center for kids.

There were also lessons on how to ice skate for anyone 18 months of age and older.

“It’s a wonderful thing to help kids out and to help them find something they enjoy. Something to put their passion into. Something that’s social and that gets them to have a nice time away from all the stresses of life. Just somewhere to come and have a good time and enjoy good people,” says the park district’s Play Coordinator Gina Geils.

