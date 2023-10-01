Playground renamed after former Rockford City Council member

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community joins the Rockford Park District at Oxford Park Saturday to celebrate the remodeled and renamed the John Beck Memorial Playground.

John Beck was a Rockford Park District employee and former Rockford City Council member who died in 2020.

The playground has a unique rubber surfacing that allows people of all abilities to utilize the playground. It also has a communication board to help nonverbal kids express themselves.

“We’ve been looking for ways to remember John since he passed, and this was the perfect way to do it. A park that was in the ward that he served at a Rockford alderman. It was in his neighborhood. It’s a completely accessible park. And that is John,” says Kellie Olivencia, who works for the Rockford Park District.

