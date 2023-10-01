Loves Park hosts its 59th Annual Oktoberfest

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of beer lovers and German culture enthusiasts celebrate the 59th year of Oktoberfest at Loves Park City Hall.

Serval locations around the Stateline host Oktoberfest with the main celebration in Loves Park. Festivities include a stein holding contest, dancing, authentic German food, and more.

“Believe it or not. There’s a whole bunch of migrants still yet from Germany. The German heritage is really important to celebrate. It’s not just that. We talked before it’s a family event. You get together with family and friends and have a good time,” says German Society of Rockford member Darryl Mertz.

The original Oktoberfest dates all the way back to 1810 when it was first celebrated in Germany but is now celebrated across the globe.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with...
Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions
Hit-and-run death
Rockford bicyclist named in hit-and-run death
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

Oxford Park Party
Rockford playground renamed after John Beck
Celebration of life for Carrie Chandler
Community celebrates the life of Carrie Chandler
CITIED opens a new location
C.I.T.I.E.D. expands its reach with a new Rockford location
Worldwide Day of Play
Rockford Park District participates in Worldwide Day of Play