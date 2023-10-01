Loves Park hosts its 59th Annual Oktoberfest

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of beer lovers and German culture enthusiasts celebrate the 59th year of Oktoberfest at Loves Park City Hall.

Serval locations around the Stateline host Oktoberfest with the main celebration in Loves Park. Festivities include a stein holding contest, dancing, authentic German food, and more.

“Believe it or not. There’s a whole bunch of migrants still yet from Germany. The German heritage is really important to celebrate. It’s not just that. We talked before it’s a family event. You get together with family and friends and have a good time,” says German Society of Rockford member Darryl Mertz.

The original Oktoberfest dates all the way back to 1810 when it was first celebrated in Germany but is now celebrated across the globe.

