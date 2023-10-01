Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners

Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to high temperatures.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create “extreme and dangerous” conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota’s two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon from Minneapolis to neighboring St. Paul had been expected to draw up to 8,000 runners when organizers called it off early Sunday. The organizers, Twin Cities in Motion, also canceled a separate 10-mile race drawing 12,000 runners.

In an email to race participants early Sunday, race organizers said: “The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers.”

In the days leading up to Sunday’s race, organizers had warned that weather conditions could be unsafe. But the race was expected to still be held, with additional safety precautions in place. By Sunday morning, a “black flag” warning was issued, prompting the event’s cancellation.

The National Weather Service predicted a midday high Sunday of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

Some runners had lined up for the race’s start early Sunday and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune they planned to run anyway.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Hit-and-run death
Rockford bicyclist named in hit-and-run death
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with...
Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions

Latest News

A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
1 person hurt after car crashes through post office in South Carolina
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
Biden says there’s ‘not much time’ to keep aid flowing to Ukraine and Congress must ‘stop the games’
President Biden: "We have avoided a shutdown." (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Biden: 'We have avoided a shutdown.'
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
Northeast Ohio cancer survivor gets hug from Jonas Brother during Cleveland performance
FILE - From left, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Scott Perry,...
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. ‘Bring it on,’ McCarthy says