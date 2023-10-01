Community celebrates the life of Carrie Chandler

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The motorcycle community packed Neighbor’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park to celebrate the life of Carrie Chandler.

Carrie Chandler lost her life in a motorcycle accident two weeks ago. Her friends and relatives say the motorcycle community loves to take pictures and you will always see her smiling and happy.

“She was a wonderful lady. Always smiling. You have to be to have this many people here to support you. I feel very lucky to call her my friend,” says Cindy Shutkas who was a friend of Carrie’s.

Carrie’s sister-in-law Laurie Chandler says her favorite memory is seeing how Carrie’s kids always wanted to be around Carrie.

“I always thought she was so beautiful. She was a natural beauty with no make up on. She was just stunning. She used to always call me sweetie so I really miss hearing her say that.”

To celebrate Carries life, her favorite band, Dead Man’s Hand, took the stage to play music and pay tribute to her.

