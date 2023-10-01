C.I.T.I.E.D. expands its reach with a new Rockford location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local mental health counseling service opens up a new location at 5301 E. State St. in Rockford.

C.I.T.I.E.D., which stands for ‘Creating Initiative Through Interaction, Education and Development’, offers individual and group counseling, tailored workshops and other mental health services.

Social worker Ashton Lockhart says it’s important for them to expand their reach because your mental health is just as important as anything else.

“They know something is happening, they just don’t know how to correct. So, if we can help them learn more about mental health and wellbeing and put that in front of them, then they are able to take that information and take it and craft it in a way that helps them be a better them.”

