C.I.T.I.E.D. expands its reach with a new Rockford location

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local mental health counseling service opens up a new location at 5301 E. State St. in Rockford.

C.I.T.I.E.D., which stands for ‘Creating Initiative Through Interaction, Education and Development’, offers individual and group counseling, tailored workshops and other mental health services.

Social worker Ashton Lockhart says it’s important for them to expand their reach because your mental health is just as important as anything else.

“They know something is happening, they just don’t know how to correct. So, if we can help them learn more about mental health and wellbeing and put that in front of them, then they are able to take that information and take it and craft it in a way that helps them be a better them.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with...
Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions
Hit-and-run death
Rockford bicyclist named in hit-and-run death
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars

Latest News

Worldwide Day of Play
Rockford Park District participates in Worldwide Day of Play
Oxford Park Party
Rockford playground renamed after John Beck
Oxford Park Party
Oxford Park Party
Worldwide Day of Play
Worldwide Day of Play
CITIED opens a new location
CITIED opens a new location