Football Frenzy - Week 6
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week 6 includes two games of the week along with some surprises.
NIC-10
Hononegah 24 vs. Boylan 21
Belvidere North 36 vs Auburn 6
East 13 vs Harlem 42
Freeport 20 vs Guilford 21
Jefferson 14 vs Belvidere 18
NUIC
Lena-Winslow 48 vs. Du-Pec 27
Forreston 22 vs Stockton 8
West Carroll 0 vs Dakota 48
Galena 7 vs Fulton 18
BNC
Byron 52 vs GK 12
Rockford Christian 7 vs Lutheran 56
Oregon 28 vs Stillman Valley 7
Dixon 62 vs Winnebago 12
8-man
Decatur Lutheran 0 vs Polo 64
Amboy 32 vs Milledgeville 20
Peoria Quest Charter Academy 0 vs Christian Life 47
Additional scores
Kaneland 21 vs Sycamore 22
Marengo 0 vs Rochelle 47
Sterling 7 vs Geneseo 3
Bureau Valley 14 vs Newman 20
EPC 40 vs Aurora Central Catholic 15
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.