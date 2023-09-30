Football Frenzy - Week 6

Get the latest scores and highlights from the local high school football teams in the stateline
By Gia Lanci and Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Week 6 includes two games of the week along with some surprises.

NIC-10

Hononegah 24 vs. Boylan 21

Belvidere North 36 vs Auburn 6

East 13 vs Harlem 42

Freeport 20 vs Guilford 21

Jefferson 14 vs Belvidere 18

NUIC

Lena-Winslow 48 vs. Du-Pec 27

Forreston 22 vs Stockton 8

West Carroll 0 vs Dakota 48

Galena 7 vs Fulton 18

BNC

Byron 52 vs GK 12

Rockford Christian 7 vs Lutheran 56

Oregon 28 vs Stillman Valley 7

Dixon 62 vs Winnebago 12

8-man

Decatur Lutheran 0 vs Polo 64

Amboy 32 vs Milledgeville 20

Peoria Quest Charter Academy 0 vs Christian Life 47

Additional scores

Kaneland 21 vs Sycamore 22

Marengo 0 vs Rochelle 47

Sterling 7 vs Geneseo 3

Bureau Valley 14 vs Newman 20

EPC 40 vs Aurora Central Catholic 15

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge
Bicyclist, 61, dies after hit-and-run in Rockford
A luxury from the 70′s loses its luster after tenants come together to have a meeting with...
Rockford’s Versailles Place tenants call out poor living conditions
An Iowa car collector is getting ready to auction off 100+ classic cars this weekend.
Man is auctioning most of his 150-plus classic cars
Hit-and-run death
Rockford bicyclist named in hit-and-run death

Latest News

Frenzy Feature: Freeport’s Mirakel Dedmond builds on family legacy in flag football
Frenzy Feature: Freeport’s Mirakel Dedmond builds on family legacy in flag football
Three stateliners medal, five teams advance out of IHSA girls golf regionals
Three stateliners medal, five teams advance out of IHSA girls golf regionals
Both teams undefeated in conference play battle for the BNC
Cogs and Cardinals clash for the BNC crown
Belvidere, Hononegah volleyball clash atop NIC-10
Belvidere North, Hononegah volleyball clash atop the NIC-10